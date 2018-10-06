Sabarimala issue: Pinarayi to hold talks with Pandalam royal family on Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of CPM urging the state government for a consensus among stakeholders before implementing the Supreme Court verdict on women entry to Sabarimala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called the Sabarimala Thanthri family along with members of the Pandalam Royal family for discussions in this regard on Monday.

In a deviation from its earlier stance in the issue, the CPM adopted a middle path following widespread protests from among the believers and political parties. The party state secretariat, after its meeting on Friday urged the government to hold talks with those related to the temple. Opening a path of consensus among various stakeholders, the CPM came out with its opinion that the SC verdict should be implemented after talks.

The chief minister, who's currently in Delhi for the two-day CPM Central Committee meet, is expected to hold talks with the thanthri family by Monday afternoon. All the three thanthris of the family could be part of the discussions.

"There are many practical aspects in the matter which will be discussed with the thanthri family and the Pandalam Royal family. In the wake of the Apex Court verdict, the government will have to take steps to implement the same. The government has not taken any haste in this regard. All these aspects would be discussed at the meeting," said sources with the Chief Minister's Office.

Faced with heavy protests from various corners, including from the UDF and the BJP, the Left government is keen not to hurt the sentiments of the believers. With the general elections next year, the CPM and the Left have been taking a cautious approach.

The CPM has made clear that it's not for the party to take women believers to the hill shrine. Talks will be held to address the practical aspects and difficulties related to the SC verdict.