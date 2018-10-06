Home States Kerala

Sabarimala issue: Pinarayi to hold talks with Pandalam royal family on Monday

The chief minister, who's currently in Delhi for the two-day CPM Central Committee meet, is expected to hold talks with the thanthri family by Monday afternoon.

Published: 06th October 2018 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

The Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala (file pic)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of CPM urging the state government for a consensus among stakeholders before implementing the Supreme Court verdict on women entry to Sabarimala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called the Sabarimala Thanthri family along with members of the Pandalam Royal family for discussions in this regard on Monday.

In a deviation from its earlier stance in the issue, the CPM adopted a middle path following widespread protests from among the believers and political parties. The party state secretariat, after its meeting on Friday urged the government to hold talks with those related to the temple. Opening a path of consensus among various stakeholders, the CPM came out with its opinion that the SC verdict should be implemented after talks.

The chief minister, who's currently in Delhi for the two-day CPM Central Committee meet, is expected to hold talks with the thanthri family by Monday afternoon. All the three thanthris of the family could be part of the discussions.

"There are many practical aspects in the matter which will be discussed with the thanthri family and the Pandalam Royal family. In the wake of the Apex Court verdict, the government will have to take steps to implement the same. The government has not taken any haste in this regard. All these aspects would be discussed at the meeting," said sources with the Chief Minister's Office.

Faced with heavy protests from various corners, including from the UDF and the BJP, the Left government is keen not to hurt the sentiments of the believers. With the general elections next year, the CPM and the Left have been taking a cautious approach.

The CPM has made clear that it's not for the party to take women believers to the hill shrine. Talks will be held to address the practical aspects and difficulties related to the SC verdict.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sabarimala issue  Pandalam Royal family Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices