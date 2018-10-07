Home States Kerala

Depression formed, Kerala government steps up vigil

The Kerala government Saturday stepped up its vigil in view of the possibility of heavy rains following formation of depression over south-east and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea.

Published: 07th October 2018 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By PTI

TRIVANDRUM: The Kerala government Saturday stepped up its vigil in view of the possibility of heavy rains following formation of depression over south-east and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea.

According to the IMD, the depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours and move northwestwards towards South Oman and adjoining Yemen coasts during the next five days.

In view of the IMD's cyclone forecast, Additional Chief Secretary, Disaster Management Department has opened a special coordination cell with officials from Kerala state disaster management and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The cell will function overnight in the Government secretariat.

The government is also closely monitoring the water levels in various dams in the state.

Shutters of around 22 dams including Cheruthoni, part of the Idukki reservoir, Malamapuzha, Neyyar, Kallada and Pamba have been opened to release water as a precautionary measure in view of the heavy rain forecast.

The sea condition is expected to become rough to very rough from Saturday over southeast Arabian sea and adjoining central Arabian Sea and fishermen have been advised not to put out to sea.

Kerala had been devastated by floods in August this year leaving a trail of unprecedented destruction and had forced people to take refuge in relief camps.

The South-west monsoon had claimed 493 lives in the floods, the worst in the last 100 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala rains south east monsoon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices