India Meteorological Department issues yellow alert in Alappuzha district

ALAPPUZHA: Even after the low pressure in the Arabian sea weakened and moved towards the Oman coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Alappuzha district on Sunday. The district administration has taken precautionary measures to face any eventuality. Isolated heavy rain with thunderstorms and sea attack were reported in the coastal areas on Saturday.

The water level in Kuttanad remains at the safe level even after the opening of the Kochupampa, Kakki and Anathodu dams of the Sabarigiri project.

Revenue officers said the water level in the dams are well below the shutters. “So there is no chance of water flowing out of the dam shutters now. However, KSEB officers raised the shutters as any landslide in hilly areas may bring huge inflow into the dams,” officials said.

“The district recorded isolated heavy rain at various places.

The highest amount of rain was recorded in Alappuzha town during day time on Saturday. However, in Cherthala rainfall was low,” officers said.Fishing vessels that had ventured into the sea returned to the shore by Friday evening. The sea remained rough in coastal areas, including Thottappally, Chally, Thrikunnapuzha and Arthunkal on Saturday.