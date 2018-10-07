Home States Kerala

Kerala girl Ashwathi Pillai shoulders Swedish badminton hopes  

Ashwathi Pillai hailing from Thucklay, 50 kms from Thiruvananthapuram, is a Swedish national champion in badminton now represents the country at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

Published: 07th October 2018 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Ashwathi Pillai (Photo: Facebook)

By Adwaidh Rajan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Think of sports stars from Sweden and names that come instantly to mind are Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Bjorn Borg or Freddie Ljungberg. Sports like football and ice hockey hold sway in the Nordic country, but an 18-year-old with roots in Kerala might change all that. 

Ashwathi Pillai is the daughter of Vinod and Gayathri Pillai, hailing from a village near Thucklay, 50 kms from Thiruvananthapuram. Ashwathi, a Swedish senior national champion in badminton now represents the country at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

The bout will begin in the Argentine capital on Sunday and Ashwathi is in Group C with Malaysian third seed Goh Jin Wei, Indonesia's Maharani Sekar Batari and Germany's Ann-Kathrin Spoeri. The top player from each of the eight groups will qualify for the quarterfinals and vie for medals.

"It is going to be a great experience for me to compete in such a big tournament. The idea is to gain exposure against top players and use that in future," said Ashwathi, who has clinched Sweden's U-13, U-15 and U-17 national championships after moving to the country with her parents when she was nine.

She is trained by Indonesian coach Rio Wilanto and Anders Kristiansen of Denmark at the Taby Badminton Club near Stockholm and National Centre, Uppsala. She also trains at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, Bengaluru, when she is in India on yearly vacation.

"My objective is to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. I believe the Youth Olympics is a good step in that direction," she said. "We have great facilities here and I train for around 25 hours a week. I get the services of strength trainers and nutritionists from the Swedish National Sports Federation, " said Ashwathi who is funded by Sweden's Olympic programme.

"I started badminton when I was seven. I used to watch my father play during evenings and would join him once in a while. I started enjoying the sport and didn't want to stop training after moving to Sweden," said Ashwathi, who will also compete in the World Junior Championships in Canada later this year.

Badminton, like tennis, was once a popular sport in Sweden. The first ever BWF World Championship was held in the Swedish city of Malmo in 1977. "Badminton and tennis suffered as new sports came in. In tennis, Sweden hasn't had a big star since Borg and Stefan Edberg," said Vinod, an engineer who works for an IT services company.

"Badminton is slowly gaining popularity and the association and the government are pumping in a lot of money to produce someone like PV Sindhu or Saina Nehwal, who can revitalise the sport," said Vinod. Ashwathi could just be the one if she lives up to promise. 

Achievements

2018-Became the youngest to win the Swedish senior national championship.

2017- Reached quarterfinals of Bulgaria Open.

2016-Won silver in singles at Polish Junior International Championship.

2015-Gold medallist in singles at Swiss Junior Open.

2015-Became Swedish national champion in U-15 category

adwaidh@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashwathi Pillai Malayali badminton player in Swedish team Youth Olympics Buenos Aires Indian badminton players Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy BWF World Championship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated