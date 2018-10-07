Kerala State Disaster Management Authority didn’t see flood coming

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), which had failed miserably to handle the recent floods, again cut a sorry figure after an RTI query by Express revealed it had anticipated only Periyar to breach its banks and not the Pampa and Chalakudy rivers.

The query sought the details of the meetings the KSDMA had held with other departments, including the Kerala State Electricity Board, to evaluate its preparedness to face heavy rain, opening of dams' shutters and possible flood between July 1 and August 20, 2018. And the reply said: "Details of the KSDMA meetings between July 1, 2018 and August 20, 2018 aren't available in this office."