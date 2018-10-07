Home States Kerala

Mohanlal: Can’t take action against Dileep 

At the executive meeting of AMMA held here on Saturday evening, the organisation decided to turn down the demand of WCC members seeking Dileep’s suspension.

Published: 07th October 2018 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Mohanlal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) have once again sent a letter to AMMA seeking a clarification on the reinstatement of actor Dileep, who is accused in the actor assault case. The letter, which was written by Revathy on behalf of the other two actors-- Parvathy and Padmapriya-- has stated that AMMA must come up with a final decision regarding their stand on Dileep before October 9. Their main demand was that Dileep should be suspended from the organisation until the court issues a final verdict in the case. 

At the executive meeting of AMMA held here on Saturday evening, the organisation decided to turn down the demand of WCC members seeking Dileep’s suspension. AMMA president Mohanlal told mediapersons that the executive cannot take action against the actor. “It is the general body of the association that has the power to initiate disciplinary action against any member.

A legal advice was sought in this regard,” he said. Mohanlal could not affirm when the general body meeting will be held.The WCC members who had held talks with the executive committee members of AMMA here on August 7, had come up with the demand to revise the bylaw of the association by incorporating clauses which authorise the executive committee to oust a member if he/she is found guilty of sexual harassment.

The AMMA office-bearers took a stand that the suggestions can be translated into clauses in the bylaw only after consulting legal experts. Two months into the demand by WCC, the organisation had not responded to their request, and hence the members sent a letter once again seeking clarification on the reinstatement of Dileep.

