Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: BJP state president warns of agitation

The BJP will launch an agitation against the verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala, party state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said here on Saturday.

Published: 07th October 2018 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Ayyappa Bhakthajana Samajam who are staging an indefinite fast in front of the Secretariat on Saturday evening in protest against the Supreme Court verdict lifting age restriction on women devotees visiting the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The BJP will launch an agitation against the verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala, party state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said here on Saturday. Stating that the BJP stands firmly with devotees, Pillai said the party core committee will decide the course of the protests. Pillai came down heavily on the LDF Government and attacked the CPM on its stand on the Sabarimala verdict. “If the government tries to suppress the agitation using police force, the BJP will take it as a challenge,” he said.

“The government should respect the feelings of devotees and relax its stand. The protest marches in the state are the spontaneous reactions of the believers,” he said. Asked about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s meeting with Sabarimala priests to reach a consensus on the matter, Pillai said wisdom may have finally dawned on the CM. 

He also declined to comment on Rahul Easwar’s opinion that ultra-right forces were behind the Sabarimala women’s entry case. “I don’t have a reply for him as I do not know which organisation he represents. He is not a member of the Sabarimala thantri family either,” he said.  

Pillai also ridiculed the protests organised by the Congress. “The Congress stand is opportunistic. During 1983, Ramesh Chennithala was part of the efforts to destroy Sabarimala. Now, he is protesting against the women’s entry at Sabarimala. He will get an award for his opportunism,” Pillai said. Pillai also clarified on the controversy related to BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi’s ‘boycott’ of the press meet in Kuwait on Friday. 

“She had some urgency. So she left the press meet. I spoke to the media for 45 minutes on the Sabarimala issue,” he said. Pillai also rejected the stand of BJP MP Subramanian Swamy that Central forces should be deployed to ensure entry of women into Sabarimala. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices