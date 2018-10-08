Home States Kerala

Kerala Cabinet decides to cancel approvals given to breweries

While there were no irregularities in the decision to grant in-principle approvals, the Cabinet decided to withdraw the approval to avoid controversy, Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Published: 08th October 2018 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 01:35 PM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Monday decided to cancel the in-principle approvals given to three breweries and one blending-compounding and bottling unit.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, at a post-Cabinet briefing, said the government has decided to examine the applications further.

The LDF government had taken up seven applications after it came to power in 2016. Of this two were submitted during UDF rule and the remaining five after the LDF came to power. The government gave in-principle sanction to three breweries and one blending-compounding and bottling unit. But it created a controversy after Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged corruption in the deal.

 

