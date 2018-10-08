South Zone Cultural Centre finds a novel way to keep Kerala’s traditional art forms alive

Rajesh Abraham By

KOCHI: Not everyone gets the chance to witness Vattakali, or Chavittikali, an art form performed by persons belonging to Cheruma caste at Thirumandhamkunnu in Perinthalmanna, let alone appreciate it. Only a closed group gets that privilege.

At the Maleeswaran Kovil Adivasi Temple in Attapadi, tribals from 192 ‘ooru’ (hamlets) perform dances and use different instruments during Sivaratri, after climbing the mountain following a 41-day ‘vritham’.

This, too, is not something people outside the community get to see.

All that is set to change now. For the South Zone Cultural Centre (SZCC) under the Ministry of Culture has embarked on a plan to revive and popularise such art forms by bringing them to people who would enjoy and appreciate the folk arts.

The move, say officers, will help them preserve the art forms for future generations.

M Balasubramoniam, who took charge as SZCC director recently, said the centre was working closely with the state government to achieve the objective. It was also planning to identify villages where such rare art forms are performed and see the youngsters are given an opportunity to learn and perform them.

“Normally, such traditional art performances are restricted to big cities, especially Thiruvananthapuram. We want to take this to rural areas and invite senior artists in the field to perform in these parts,” said Balasubramoniam.

As for keeping alive the rare art forms, Balasubramoniam said he had already initiated a discussion with the president of Malabar Devasom Board, the in-charge of the tribal area in Attapadi, for identifying and nurturing the traditional art forms of the area.

Not just tribal arts, even other traditional art forms such as ‘kathakali’, ottamthullal’ and others which are now shown in a ‘capsule format’ to tourists, will be brought back to their original self as per the plan.

“I have been tasked with reviving traditional art forms of entire South India. The next generation should know what exactly the right art form is,” he said.

Due to commercialisation, the real art is presented in a diluted form, said Balasubramoniam.

“For instance, kathakali customs are used like ‘fancy dress’ and artists are made to walk on the road for government functions. The ministry would identify mentors in various arts forms who will visit villages to train identified talented youngsters through a ‘guru-shishya’ tradition. Similarly, in the name of ‘cultural tourism’, lots of tourists are attracted into the state, but are given 30-40 minutes performances in a ‘capsule format’,” he said.

Balasubramoniam said schools and universities will be identified as possible venues of traditional art forms. “I held a discussion with the Director of Public Institutions K V Mohankumar for the purpose,” he said.

Balasubramoniam said he was not looking to rope in a large number of youngsters.

“I would be happy even if I get five youngsters. In 10 years, we are looking to train 50 people in traditional arts of the state. That is our target,” he said.

Since the selected students have to complete their studies, they will be given scholarships and the mentors will visit them and train them, he said.