Kerala BJP urges Centre to take over Sabarimala

KOCHI: P P Mukundan, BJP former state organising general secretary, has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention for the Centre’s takeover of Sabarimala through a special ordinance and declare it a National Pilgrim Centre.

In an open letter to Modi, a copy of which was shared with reporters, Mukundan said, “Ayyappa devotees are looking towards you, seeking your effective intervention to save Sabarimala.

The Centre may take over Sabarimala through special ordinance, declare it a National Pilgrim Centre, depoliticise the temple administration and set up a Tirupati-model Devasthanam, he said.