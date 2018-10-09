Home States Kerala

Kerala BJP urges Centre to take over Sabarimala

In an open letter to Modi, a copy of which was shared with reporters, P P Mukundan said, “Ayyappa devotees are looking towards you, seeking your effective intervention to save Sabarimala."

Published: 09th October 2018 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: P P Mukundan, BJP former state organising general secretary, has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention for the Centre’s takeover of Sabarimala through a special ordinance and declare it a National Pilgrim Centre.

The Centre may take over Sabarimala through special ordinance, declare it a National Pilgrim Centre, depoliticise the temple administration and set up a Tirupati-model Devasthanam, he said.

