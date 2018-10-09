Home States Kerala

Sabarimala pilgrims transportation: Kerala HC asks KSRTC to file affidavit

The court also sought the view of the Travancore Devaswom Board and the government on the issue and proposal, if any, to solve the issues.

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the KSRTC to inform whether it has sufficient infrastructure facilities to meet the transportation requirements of Sabarimala pilgrims from Nilakkal to Pampa.

The Division Bench comprising Justice P R Ramachandra Menon and Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on the petition filed by Kerala Kshetra Samrakshana Samithi district president N C Induchudan against the hike in bus fare from Nilakkal to Pampa as well as banning the movement of the private vehicles along the Pampa stretch.

According to him, the KSRTC did not have the sufficient number of vehicles to operate on the Nilakkal-Pampa route. Not less than 3,000 cars arrive at the hilltop and Nilakkal every day during the pilgrimage season. Those coming in their own vehicles will have to get down at Nilakkal and catch the KSRTC buses to Pampa, the plea stated.

The petitioner also said the fare charged by the KSRTC on the route was high. The KSRTC has imposed cess as well as the ghat road fare and exorbitant festival fare. This was only to fleece pilgrims to tide over the financial crisis which was the result of mismanagement, the plea stated.
The court asked the KSRTC to file an affidavit explaining the facilities arranged to ensure the hassle-free journey for the pilgrims.

