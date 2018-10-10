Kerala actor-turned-politician M Mukesh faces #MeToo heat; ex-colleague alleges harassment

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Actor-turned-politician M Mukesh MLA is now finding himself in the eye of the storm that is the #MeToo campaign, after casting director Tess Thomas alleged he attempted to hit on her 19 years ago.

In a series of tweets, Tess said the Kollam MLA, who was hosting the ‘Kodeeswaran’ television quiz programme at the time, made the advances towards her at a hotel in Chennai.

Tess was attached to the programme at the time.She alleged Mukesh harassed her by calling her multiple times and forcing the hotel to change her room and allot her one closer to his room. She said she was rescued by her boss Derek O’Brien, who is a Trinamool Congress MP at present.

The CPM MLA, however, brushed off Tess’ allegations and said it was an attempt to malign his character. “I do not remember her as the show was shot long back. These days anyone can raise such allegations and malign people,” Mukesh said.

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the party will take legal course to verify the allegations against Mukesh. The local CPM leadership said it was oblivious to the controversy.

“We are not aware of such an allegation. I do not want to comment more on the issue,” said CPM district secretary Kollayil S Sudevan. The #MeToo campaign is a protest initiative by women who were victimised by unwanted sexual advances by men in positions.

Protests held

Opposition parties, including the Youth Congress and Mahila Morcha, staged protests against Mukesh near his office at Anandavalleswaram in Kollam. The Youth Congress members blocked the NH and burned him in effigy. The Congress will hold a protest march to Mukesh’s house at Pattathanam on Wednesday. Considering the possibility of violence, the police have beefed up security at his house.