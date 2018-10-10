Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan presents Rs 50 lakh cheque to Nambi Narayanan

This comes as a follow up to the Supreme Court's order directing the Kerala government to pay a sum of Rs 50 lakh as compensation to the appellant.

Published: 10th October 2018 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Nambi_Narayanan

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan smiles after the Supreme court verdict ordering compensation for him for being falsely accused in the ISRO spy case. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented a cheque of Rs 50 lakh as compensation to former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was arrested in an alleged spy scandal in 1994.

The scientist was, reportedly, accused of selling vital Indian space technology secrets to Pakistan. The apex court had, however, cleared him of spy charges and termed his arrest as "needless" and "unnecessary".

A three-judge bench of the top court, headed by former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, had also announced the constitution of a committee which would be headed by retired Supreme Court judge DK Jain to investigate the role of Kerala police officials in the arrest of Narayanan.

