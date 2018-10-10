Home States Kerala

Sabarimala issue: Devotees stage blockade in Thrissur

The devotees took part in the blockade peacefully, chanting prayers. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers at the venue to avoid any untoward incidents.

Mahila Morcha activists tearing up the flex board of Pinarayi Vijayan in front of the TDB office in Thiruvananthapuram. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Thousands of Ayyappa devotees staged a blockade at Naduvilal junction in Swaraj Round on Wednesday, as part of the state level road blockade against the entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala temple.

Inaugurating the blockade, Swami Purushothamananda, head of Sri Ramakrishnashramam at Cherussery, highlighted the importance of unity during a crisis. He also enlightened the devotees about the values of Hindu religion, traditions and customs of Sabarimala temple. The devotees took part in the blockade peacefully, chanting prayers. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers at the venue to avoid any untoward incidents.

Hindu Aikyavedhi state secretary K. K. Haridas, BJP state vice-president M. S. Sampoorna, among others took part in the blockade from 11 am to noon. The protest saw the participation of large numbers of female devotees also. 

