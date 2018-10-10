Sabarimala: TDB made separate facilities for women pilgrims at Pampa and Sannidhanam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the protest against the entry of women at Sabarimala mounting, the Travancore Devaswom Board has informed the Kerala High Court that arrangements have been made at Pampa and Sabarimala including separate toilets and space for placing 'viri' for the women pilgrims at Pampa and Sannidhanam.

The TDB filed the report in response to a directive by the High Court. It had directed to file a statement regarding the steps taken by TDB to complete the pre-season works. The order was passed on a suo motu proceedings based on the report submitted by Special Commissioner, Sabarimala pointing delay in various pre-season works to be done at Sabarimala, Pampa, Nilakkal and Erumeli in connection with the Mandala Makaravilakku Maholsavam. The Board had convened a meeting to discuss the entry of women. 100 separate toilets will be constructed for the women pilgrims and it will be colored in pink for easy identification and to avoid confusion. Seperate space for placing 'viri' will also be provided for women.

The TDB has decided to shift the base camp from Pampa to Nilakkal in the wake of floods destroyed the entire bank of Pampa. There were 400 toilets in Nilakkal at present, In the meeting, the board decided to provide 500 more toilets at Nilakkal. Out of the 500 toilets, 100 will be exclusively for women pilgrims.

According to the Board, 100 new toilets will be provided at Pampa also and separate facilities for changing dress for women pilgrims at Pampa. The TDB pointed out that earlier similar facility provided in a building, but it was washed off during the flood.

25 bio-toilets will be provided for the use of female pilgrims at Marakkoottam, 25 bio-toilets near KSRTC stand at Pampa and 25 at the hilltop also. Though facilities provided for pilgrims including women, they cannot reach there since the roads leading hilltop was blocked temporarily and the pilgrims can be permitted to the hilltop only after repairing the road.

The board will also provide more street light at Pampa, trekking path and Sannidhanam. Considering the possibility of a shortage of drinking water, the board has decided to dig five more wells at Nilakkal and sent a request to the Kerala Water Authority. 100 more waste bins will be provided through the trekking paths leading to Sannidhanam.

The repair work regarding appam-aravana plant is progressing and the production can be started in September or November as done in the previous years. The TDB further informed that necessary measures have already been taken to complete the work before the festival season. The court recorded the submission of TDB and posted the hearing of the case to October 29.