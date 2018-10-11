Home States Kerala

Catholic Federation of India demands nuns’ removal from convent

In a statement, the CFI alleged despite getting transfer orders a long time ago, the nuns had not gone back to their respective convents and were illegally staying at the convent.

Published: 11th October 2018 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

File Image of Bishop Franco Mulakkal. | Express Photo Service

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Changanassery-based Catholic Federation of India (CFI) will launch a protest demanding the removal of the six nuns, including the victim, who came out against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, from the St Francis Mission House Convent in Kuravilangad.

In a statement, the CFI alleged despite getting transfer orders a long time ago, the nuns had not gone back to their respective convents and were illegally staying at the convent.

“We cannot compromise with our beliefs in the Catholic system with the nuns turning against the Church. Now, the convent has become a hub of people against the Church,” said CFI president P P Joseph.
The nuns can continue their protests from any part of the state, but not here, he said. However, the five nuns presently staying at the Kuravilangad convent confirmed they were not going to shift.

They told Express moves like the CFI statement were motivated by people favouring Franco and they will not budge. “No one can forcefully make us move out of our convent. We will not leave the victim behind,” they said.

‘Dragging issues’
On the launch of the second phase of the protests by the Save Our Sisters (SOS) Action Council, the CFI said the protesters were dragging the issues.  “The nuns demanded Franco’s arrest and he is now behind bars. There is no point in launching another protest,” said Joseph.

‘Arrest not enough’
The SOS Action Council said Franco’s arrest alone won’t serve justice to the nuns. “The second phase of the protest also represented all the nuns silently enduring the torture,” said Fr Augustine Vattoly, SOS Action Council convenor. He said mere gestures of people from outside the ‘Missionaries of Jesus’ Congregation cannot effect removal of the nuns from their convent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Catholic Federation of India Franco Mulakkal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp