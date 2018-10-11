Catholic Federation of India demands nuns’ removal from convent

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Changanassery-based Catholic Federation of India (CFI) will launch a protest demanding the removal of the six nuns, including the victim, who came out against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, from the St Francis Mission House Convent in Kuravilangad.

In a statement, the CFI alleged despite getting transfer orders a long time ago, the nuns had not gone back to their respective convents and were illegally staying at the convent.

“We cannot compromise with our beliefs in the Catholic system with the nuns turning against the Church. Now, the convent has become a hub of people against the Church,” said CFI president P P Joseph.

The nuns can continue their protests from any part of the state, but not here, he said. However, the five nuns presently staying at the Kuravilangad convent confirmed they were not going to shift.

They told Express moves like the CFI statement were motivated by people favouring Franco and they will not budge. “No one can forcefully make us move out of our convent. We will not leave the victim behind,” they said.

‘Dragging issues’

On the launch of the second phase of the protests by the Save Our Sisters (SOS) Action Council, the CFI said the protesters were dragging the issues. “The nuns demanded Franco’s arrest and he is now behind bars. There is no point in launching another protest,” said Joseph.

‘Arrest not enough’

The SOS Action Council said Franco’s arrest alone won’t serve justice to the nuns. “The second phase of the protest also represented all the nuns silently enduring the torture,” said Fr Augustine Vattoly, SOS Action Council convenor. He said mere gestures of people from outside the ‘Missionaries of Jesus’ Congregation cannot effect removal of the nuns from their convent.