Kannur International Airport: Five airline companies to start operations from day one

KANNUR: Five Airline companies have expressed willingness to start operations from Kannur International Airport from the day of inauguration itself. Air India Express, Indigo, Go Air, Spice Jet and Jet Airways have expressed readiness to start both domestic and international services from the airport on December 9, in the meeting held on Tuesday between the firms’ representatives and KIAL officials, including MD V Thulasidas. They have also handed over a draft of the time schedule of the flights to KIAL officials.

Apart from the five companies who have come forward, representatives of foreign companies like Qatar Airways, Oman Air, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia and Gulf Air have also held discussions with KIAL officials. Foreign companies have not yet received the permission to operate their services from the airport, said Thulasidas.

“Attempts in connection with this are going on,” he said. Many agencies who provide services to the companies also participated in the meeting.

Since the Civil Aviation Ministry has decided to allow relaxation in the UDAN conditions, Udan services which ensure economic fares will also be there from day one. Customs and emigration departments will start functioning from December 1 onwards. CISF will completely take over the charge of security of the airport from October 17 onwards.