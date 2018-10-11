Home States Kerala

Kannur International Airport: Five airline companies to start operations from day one

Five Airline companies have expressed willingness to start operations from Kannur International Airport from the day of inauguration itself.

Published: 11th October 2018 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kannur Airport

Kannur International airport (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Five Airline companies have expressed willingness to start operations from Kannur International Airport from the day of inauguration itself. Air India Express, Indigo, Go Air, Spice Jet and Jet Airways have expressed readiness to start both domestic and international services from the airport on December 9, in the meeting held on Tuesday between the firms’ representatives and KIAL officials, including MD V Thulasidas. They have also handed over a draft of the time schedule of the flights to KIAL officials.

Apart from the five companies who have come forward, representatives of foreign companies like Qatar Airways, Oman Air, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia and Gulf Air have also held discussions with KIAL officials. Foreign companies have not yet received the permission to operate their services from the airport, said Thulasidas.

“Attempts in connection with this are going on,” he said. Many agencies who provide services to the companies also participated in the meeting.

Since the Civil Aviation Ministry has decided to allow relaxation in the UDAN conditions, Udan services which ensure economic fares will also be there from day one. Customs and emigration departments will start functioning from December 1 onwards. CISF will completely take over the charge of security of the airport from October 17 onwards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kannur International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp