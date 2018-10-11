Home States Kerala

Kerala HC dismisses plea on entry of Muslim women to mosques

The court observed that the petitioner failed to establish that there was a denial of entry for Muslim women to the mosques.

Published: 11th October 2018 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Akhila Bharat Hindu Mahasabha seeking a directive to the Centre to issue an order enabling Muslim women to enter Mosques along with men for offering prayers.

The petition was filed by Swamy Dethathreya Sai Swaroop Nath, State President of the Mahasabha, Thiruvananthapuram as a party-in-person. He argued that the entry of Muslim women to the mosques should be allowed in the context of the Supreme Court order allowing entry of women devotees in Sabarimala temple. The Muslim women are discriminated by not allowing them to enter the main prayer halls of mosques in the state, the

The court observed that the petitioner failed to establish that there was a denial of entry for Muslim women to the mosques. Muslim women haven't approached the court with such a complaint, the court orally observed.

