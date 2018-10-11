Sabarimala issue: 2 lakh Ayyappa devotees to stage protest in Kochi on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city is all set for a huge protest rally to be attended by nearly two lakh people on Saturday morning urging authorities not to interfere with rituals and traditions of Sabarimala temple in the wake of Supreme Court verdict allowing entry to women of all ages to the holy shrine.

Named as 'Prayer Procession to Protect Hindu Dharma', the rally will start from Ernakulam Shiva temple on Saturday 11 am, and would enter the Eastern gate of Shiva temple through DH ground.

Addressing media at a press meet here on Thursday, former Kerala Public Service Commission chairman and Congress leader K S Radhakrishnan said, "The procession will be a peaceful march and not a political one. We demand central and state governments to file a review petition on the SC verdict or to adopt suitable steps to uphold the sanctity of Sabarimala temple."

Brahmashri Chennas Dineshan Namboothiripad will inaugurate the march and Panthalam Palace representative Sasikumar Varma will speak at the venue, added organisers. Suresh Gopi MP, VHP State president SJR Kumar, temple priests, social activists, cultural leaders and devotees will take part in the protest.

"This march is not against the Supreme Court. We have full respect for the apex court. However, our demand is to protect the rituals and tradition followed by Ayyappa devotees," Radhakrishnan added.

When asked whether women would be blocked from entering the temple, Radhakrishnan said doing so would be against Supreme Court's verdict.

"The Supreme Court verdict is not the final step. There are provisions to file a review petition. So our demand to the government is to wait till the decision on review petition before implementing the current verdict," he said.