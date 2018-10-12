Japanese IT firm set to open account in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If things go as planned, Tokyo-based multinational Fujitsu Ltd will start its operations in the state very soon.

A preliminary talk in this regard was held by the company representatives with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday. The entry of the IT firm comes close on the heels of the entry of Nissan’s global digital hub for electric cars at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram. Fujitsu is a technology supplier to Nissan Digital in Oklahoma.

The discussion with the CM was held by Shrikant Vaze, CEO, Fujitsu Consulting India; Manoj Nair, senior director, Fujitsu Consulting India.