Home States Kerala

Kerala government's order silent on Abkari policy

Instead, it says since the state was meeting 40 per cent of its beer requirement through purchases from outside, starting a brewery will generate jobs and revenue.

Published: 12th October 2018 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

The recent approval given to Appollo Distilleries to start a brewery though the application was rejected two years ago.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reportedly, the latest order was issued without a Cabinet discussion. The order is silent on the Abkari policy. Instead, it says since the state was meeting 40 per cent of its beer requirement through purchases from outside, starting a brewery will generate jobs and revenue.

The recent approval given to Appollo Distilleries to start a brewery though the application was rejected two years ago by the same Excise Minister signals corruption, said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

“This is perhaps the first incident in the state’s history where a minister has issued two contradictory orders on the same issue,” he said, adding that the latest disclosure has vindicated the Opposition’s stand in the row.

He alleged serious corruption and irregularity in the deal and demanded a comprehensive investigation. He said he was awaiting a decision on the letter given to the Governor seeking action against the government. The Opposition will tackle the issue legally, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abkari policy Brewery Revenue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp