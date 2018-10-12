Kerala government's order silent on Abkari policy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reportedly, the latest order was issued without a Cabinet discussion. The order is silent on the Abkari policy. Instead, it says since the state was meeting 40 per cent of its beer requirement through purchases from outside, starting a brewery will generate jobs and revenue.

The recent approval given to Appollo Distilleries to start a brewery though the application was rejected two years ago by the same Excise Minister signals corruption, said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

“This is perhaps the first incident in the state’s history where a minister has issued two contradictory orders on the same issue,” he said, adding that the latest disclosure has vindicated the Opposition’s stand in the row.

He alleged serious corruption and irregularity in the deal and demanded a comprehensive investigation. He said he was awaiting a decision on the letter given to the Governor seeking action against the government. The Opposition will tackle the issue legally, he added.