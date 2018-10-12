Home States Kerala

Vellappally Natesan does a U-turn, flays Kerala government

He said both the state and Central governments should bring out a law for circumventing the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala.

Published: 12th October 2018 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  Softening his stand on the Sabarimala issue, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan said the LDF Government has deliberately invited the people’s wrath. Speaking after the Yogam’s council meeting in Cherthala on Thursday, he said, “The protests were deliberately created by the state government as they had accepted all the demands of upper-caste people without hesitation. So, the government should face it. People from the Ezhava community can take a decision as per the stand of their political parties. The Yogam will not oppose it.

The state government had earlier executed the agenda of the upper-class community and ignored the backward class people.” He said both the state and Central governments should bring out a law for circumventing the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala. We are standing with devotees on this issue, he said.

He said the Yogam council has approved his stand.
"The apex court verdict is disappointing and has polarised society. However, the verdict is irrelevant as female devotees between the ages of 10 and 50 will not go to the hill shrine. The current protests utilising devotees’ beliefs against the irrelevant court order will only create rebellion in the state.

The current agitations are leaderless protests. So, the SNDP Yogam is not ready to take part in such protests. If the matter of protests had been discussed with all Hindu organisations earlier, the SNDP Yogam might have come to the forefront in these agitations,” he said. Earlier, he had strongly supported the state government’s stand on the issue and criticised the protesters. However, SNDP Yogam vice-president Thushar Vellappally and many Ezhavas have come up against Natesan’s stand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SNDP Vellappally Natesan LDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp