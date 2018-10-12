Writer MT Vasudevan Nair files suit demanding return of ‘Mahabharatam’ script

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Writer MT Vasudevan Nair has filed a suit at the District Munsiff Court here demanding the return of his script for the movie ‘Mahabharatam’ based on his bestseller novel Randamoozham.

The suit was filed by his advocate in the court on Thursday owing to the delay caused by the director and other crew members in making the film.

After considering the suit filed by MT, the court has issued a temporary injunction against ‘Earth and Air Films’ from using the script anymore and sent them a notice seeking their reply on the issue. As per the petition, the script of the movie was handed over to director V A Shrikumar Menon by MT about four years ago.

In fact, the director had asked for a time period of three years to make the movie when the script was handed over. But later, the period was extended by one more, making it four. The writer has now approached the court as four years have passed and no steps have been taken by the director and others. MT had given the script for the movie in both Malayalam and English.

He, in his petition, also clearly stated that the amount accepted in return of the script will be given back.

Responding to this, director Shrikumar Menon in an FB post said it was his fault that he couldn’t let MT know the progress of the work in connection with the movie. “I will meet him and explain about this. MT is deeply passionate about this film and would like to see it happen. I will fulfil his desire to make the movie. This was my word I had given him touching his feet when he handed over the script to me.

The work of the movie was delayed as it required a lot of planning and making international arrangements. Producer B R Shetty and I had visited the US for the movie even last month. Earlier I used to discuss the progress of the work to MT either by visiting him or over the phone. But I couldn’t continue the same for the past few months since I was busy with the post-production work of Odiyan. I will apologise to MT personally for this,” he said.

Shrikumar in his FB post also said the pre-production work of Mahabharatam is moving at a fast pace.

“The announcement of the movie will be soon made and the shooting will commence by 2019 July. Efforts are being taken in this regard,” he said.