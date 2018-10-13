Home States Kerala

Amicus curiae suggests providing temporary shelter to flood victims

Inmates at orphanages, mental health shelters and old age homes deserve special care. All such homes located in flood-affected areas should be urgently identified, he said.

KOCHI: The amicus curiae appointed by the High Court suggested providing temporary shelter or a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 to flood-hit families, whose houses were destroyed or severely damaged, till permanent houses are provided.

In a report filed before the High Court, he said the victims are unable to rebuild at the same location. He cited the woes of several victims, especially in Idukki district. Many of them have no alternative land to rebuild their houses.

The government has launched an app called Rebuild Kerala for gathering information about the damage caused by the flood. Local bodies have been directed to upload the details of the damage caused to houses, shops and other buildings along with photographs through the app.

According to the amicus curiae, for assessing the actual condition of buildings or structural damage, on-the-spot verification by a technical expert is necessary. Photographs taken and uploaded cannot supplement on-the-spot verification. The amicus curiae opined that based on the data collected through the app, loss and entitlement cannot be finalised. The appeal before the District Collector also seems not possible and practical in view of a large number of applicants. Hence, the data collected through the app should be publicised and victims should be given an opportunity to verify it.

Details of livelihood loss have not been collected at the micro level and it is vital for any rehabilitation activity.

Kuttand is facing an acute drinking water shortage and supply through pipes and tanker boats has to be increased. 

Setting up water purifying plants could be an immediate solution. Some wells are yet to be cleaned up at Panayikulam colony in Paravoor as well as Chalakudy due to the lack of water motors and manpower, he said.

The amicus curiae pointed out the plight of the inmates at Abhayalayam, a home for the mentally challenged in Chendamangalam. As the building was damaged in the deluge, the inmates have been shifted to the houses of the relatives of Sebastian, who is running the orphanage.

