Dams in state are safe, says expert panel

An expert panel that looked into the safety of dams and barrages in the state has recommended for hydrology studies to fix the maximum water level in the dams.

Published: 13th October 2018 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An expert panel that looked into the safety of dams and barrages in the state has recommended for hydrology studies to fix the maximum water level in the dams. The panel, which submitted its report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday, assessed that the dams and barrages are safe. The panel also recommended necessary steps needed to maintain the water level in the dams.

The panel, comprising international dam safety expert Balu Iyer, Irrigation chief engineer K A Joshy and KSEB dam safety chief engineer Bibin Jopseh, was appointed to study the operations of dams in the wake of the recent floods. The panel looked into the functioning of all dams and barrages, except Mullaperiyar, and concluded that the structures are safe. The panel observed that existing spillways in dams and barrages, except Poringalkuthu, were able to handle the flood waters. Regarding Poringalkuthu reservoir, more studies should be carried out, said the members.

Key findings 

  • Hydrological studies should be carried out to fix the maximum water level in the dams.
  • Studies should be conducted to find out probable issues that may arise when water is stored up to full reservoir level in all major dams.
  • The safety of dams under tremor conditions should be assessed.
  • The government should look into the possibility of increasing the storage capacity of dams through various steps like increasing the height of dams, removing the silt and operating spillway shutters.
  • Based on these assessments, necessary steps should be taken to maintain the water level in the dams.
