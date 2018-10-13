Honorary Sri Lankan Consul General in Kerala Joemon passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Joemon Joseph Edathala, 43, Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka in Kerala, died here on Friday. He was under treatment at a private hospital here after he suffered a cerebral haemorrhage two weeks ago.

A native of Edathala near Kalady, Joseph had been serving as the Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka for the past five years, a post created in 2013. He has an International Masters Degree in Conflictology from United Nations Institute for Training and Research. He has authored three books. In July, Shashi Tharoor MP had released his book ‘Afghanistan: Oru Apakadakaramaaya Yaathra’.

He is survived by wife Manju, daughter Riya Helen and son Joseph. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his grief at the demise of Joemon.

Muralee Thummarukudy, chief of Disaster Risk Reduction in the UN Environment Programme, in an FB post said: “Very sorry to hear. I just read his book on his trip to Kabul and was planning to meet him next time I come to Kerala.”

The funeral will be held at Assumption Monastery church, Neeleeswaram, near Kalady, at 3 pm on Saturday.