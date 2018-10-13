Home States Kerala

Kshatriya Kshema Sabha seeks Guv’s help

A delegation led by sabha president K N Surendranatha Varma and general secretary Athmaja Varma Thampuran submitted a petition to the Governor in this regard.

Published: 13th October 2018 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Kshatriya Kshema Sabha leaders met Governor P Sathasivam on Friday and sought his intervention to protect the interests of Ayyappa devotees in the wake of the Supreme Court order permitting women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple.

A delegation led by sabha president K N Surendranatha Varma and general secretary Athmaja Varma Thampuran submitted a petition to the Governor in this regard.

The Sabha alleged that Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) authorities violated the oath of office and acted against the interest of devotees at the insistence of the LDF Government.

“The TDB, which was constituted for the purpose of protecting the rites, rituals and ceremonies of the nearly 1,250 temples under them, has acted against the interest and welfare of the deity as well as lakhs of devotees,” said the petition.

“When the Sabarimala case had come up for argument two years ago, the then Travancore Devaswom Board constituted by the previous government honestly filed an affidavit in accordance with the rites and rituals of the Sabarimala temple and also as per the directions of the thantri family,” said the petition. “Now, it is learned that at the instance of the current government, the said affidavit was withdrawn and the TDB office-bearers filed a fresh affidavit consenting the entry of women of all ages at Sabarimala. This is a gross violation of the oath taken by them while assuming their office,” it added.

According to the sabha, the affidavit was filed without consulting the thantri and the Pandalam royal family.

“As per the prevailing rites, the thantri family and the Pandalam royal family have to be consulted before making any changes. However, the TDB never consulted any experts. 

It is clear that in order to please the political party in power, the second affidavit was filed in accordance with the political decision of the ruling party,” said the sabha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Pooja Hegde rose to fame after finishing runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. (Photo | Pooja Hegde Instagram)
Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
facebook twitter whatsapp