Kshatriya Kshema Sabha seeks Guv’s help

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Kshatriya Kshema Sabha leaders met Governor P Sathasivam on Friday and sought his intervention to protect the interests of Ayyappa devotees in the wake of the Supreme Court order permitting women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple.

A delegation led by sabha president K N Surendranatha Varma and general secretary Athmaja Varma Thampuran submitted a petition to the Governor in this regard.

The Sabha alleged that Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) authorities violated the oath of office and acted against the interest of devotees at the insistence of the LDF Government.

“The TDB, which was constituted for the purpose of protecting the rites, rituals and ceremonies of the nearly 1,250 temples under them, has acted against the interest and welfare of the deity as well as lakhs of devotees,” said the petition.

“When the Sabarimala case had come up for argument two years ago, the then Travancore Devaswom Board constituted by the previous government honestly filed an affidavit in accordance with the rites and rituals of the Sabarimala temple and also as per the directions of the thantri family,” said the petition. “Now, it is learned that at the instance of the current government, the said affidavit was withdrawn and the TDB office-bearers filed a fresh affidavit consenting the entry of women of all ages at Sabarimala. This is a gross violation of the oath taken by them while assuming their office,” it added.

According to the sabha, the affidavit was filed without consulting the thantri and the Pandalam royal family.

“As per the prevailing rites, the thantri family and the Pandalam royal family have to be consulted before making any changes. However, the TDB never consulted any experts.

It is clear that in order to please the political party in power, the second affidavit was filed in accordance with the political decision of the ruling party,” said the sabha.