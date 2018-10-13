Salary Challenge: Kerala likely to move apex court

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In all probability, the state government will move the Supreme Court against the stay slapped by the High Court against the Salary Challenge. As part of this, the government sought legal opinion from Advocate General CP Sudhakaraprasad on Friday. The state government is looking into the legal options in the matter.

“The AG and state government officials are examining the legal aspects of the issue. Based on their opinion, the government will take a call,” said Chief Minister’s Private Secretary M V Jayarajan.

The state is banking on the favourable response from the part of the Supreme Court in the flood relief work. The SC Judges had contributed their one-day salary to the CMDRF for flood relief work. The state sees it as a positive attitude towards the government’s imitative.

The government unofficially sought legal opinion from the Advocate General on filing an appeal before the Supreme Court. However it’s learnt the AG is of the view approaching the Supreme Court may not be effective in the issue, sources said.

On Tuesday, a High Court Division Bench under Justice C T Ravikumar stayed the condition in the government order that mandated a declaration from the government staff unwilling to contribute their one-month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.