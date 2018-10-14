Home States Kerala

Convene special Assembly session: George

According to George, the response among devotees with regard to the entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala are extremely serious in nature.

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Kerala Janapaksham leader P C George has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to convene a special session of the Assembly to discuss the issues related to women’s entry issue to Sabarimala.

“The executive and legislature powers to overcome the apex court order should be discussed at the meeting. There is no doubt that there would be law and order issues when young women try to enter Sannidhanam,” he said.

