Raj Bhavan march: KPCC seeks explanation from young MLAs

Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran has put his foot down firmly against party’s young legislators for keeping away from party programmes.

Published: 14th October 2018 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran has put his foot down firmly against party’s young legislators for keeping away from party programmes.The party leadership issued showcause notices to the young MLAs who didn’t take part in the recent Raj Bhavan march. The action was taken as per the directions of the Central leadership. 

In the recently held Rajbhavan march against the Union government raising issues of fuel price hike and Rafale deal, most of the young MLAs except K S Sabarinathan, were absent. Irked by this, the leadership sought explanation from them. At the Thiruvananthapuram DCC meet on Saturday, Mullappally expressed his dissatisfaction over the issue. Making his stance clear in the issue, Mullappally said no one is above the party. The party has no liability to bear with such people. He urged all Congress workers to attend the party conference on October 15. 

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
