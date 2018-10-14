Sasthampattu artists join protest in Thrissur
While the devotees across the country fight for the protection of traditions at Sabarimala temple, the ‘Sasthampattu’ artists joined in by performing at the temple on Saturday.
Published: 14th October 2018 01:23 AM | Last Updated: 14th October 2018 07:50 AM | A+A A-
THRISSUR: While the devotees across the country fight for the protection of traditions at Sabarimala temple, the ‘Sasthampattu’ artists joined in by performing at the temple on Saturday.
The Kerala Festival Coordination Committee organised a protest meet with thousands of devotees marching and chanting prayers at Thekkinkad Maidan. As part of the protest march, around 500 Sasthampattu artists took part in raising their voice to protect their beliefs.