Kerala HC acquits prime accused in Chekannur Maulavi case

By PTI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court Monday acquitted the prime accused undergoing double life imprisonment in the case relating to the mysterious disappearance of progressive Islamic cleric Chekannur Maulavi over two decades ago.

According to the case investigated by the CBI, Maulavi, was abducted on July 29, 1993 from his home at Edapal in Malappuram district and later killed.

The Central Bureau of Investigation special court here had found that after Maulavi was killed, his body was disposed of in some mysterious manner so that it can never be recovered.

The CBI court in 2010 had sentenced V V Hamsa, the first accused in the case, to undergo double life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh, while the remaining eight accused were acquitted.

Setting aside the CBI court order, a division bench, comprising Justices A M Shaffique and K P Somarajan, Monday acquitted Hamsa observing that there was no evidence to show that the cleric was dead.

Despite earnest efforts by local police and later by the CBI, Maulavi's body was never recovered.