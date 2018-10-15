Home States Kerala

Kerala HC acquits prime accused in Chekannur Maulavi case

The Central Bureau of Investigation special court had found that after Maulavi was killed, his body was disposed of in some mysterious manner so that it can never be recovered.

Published: 15th October 2018 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Chekannur Maulavi case.(Photo |EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court Monday acquitted the prime accused undergoing double life imprisonment in the case relating to the mysterious disappearance of progressive Islamic cleric Chekannur Maulavi over two decades ago.

According to the case investigated by the CBI, Maulavi, was abducted on July 29, 1993 from his home at Edapal in Malappuram district and later killed.

The Central Bureau of Investigation special court here had found that after Maulavi was killed, his body was disposed of in some mysterious manner so that it can never be recovered.

The CBI court in 2010 had sentenced V V Hamsa, the first accused in the case, to undergo double life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh, while the remaining eight accused were acquitted.

Setting aside the CBI court order, a division bench, comprising Justices A M Shaffique and K P Somarajan, Monday acquitted Hamsa observing that there was no evidence to show that the cleric was dead.

Despite earnest efforts by local police and later by the CBI, Maulavi's body was never recovered.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chekannur Maulavi case Chekannur Maulavi murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Mesut Ozil is a third-generation Turkish-German. He says, 'My technique and feeling for the ball is the Turkish side to my game. The discipline, attitude and always-give-your-all is the German part.” | (File | AP)
Mesut Ozil birthday: 5 interesting facts about Arsenal's playmaker 
Dr A P J Abdul Kalam (right), who was then Scientific advisor to the Defence Minister and Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and R Chidambaram (left) Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy called on Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpay
Abdul Kalam 87th birth anniversary: Here are the rare photos of people's President
facebook twitter whatsapp