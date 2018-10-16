Kerala all set to cruise into new tourism dawn

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With a record number of cruise ships set to make the port of call at the Cochin Port - the highest for any port in the country - during this year’s cruise season, it will herald a new dawn for Kerala Tourism and Cochin Port. This year’s cruise season, which will last till May 2019, got under way with the arrival of Bahamas-registered MV Boudicca.

As per the schedule of cruise-liners till May 2019, 50 of them are expected to arrive in Kochi. Compared to this, the number of cruise ships scheduled to arrive in Mumbai Port during the season is 44. The number of tourists arriving on board the cruise-liners is expected to touch 80,000 compared to the 48,000 during the year-ago period.

“The tourists’ inflow has already started and the arrival of the first cruise ship will give a major push to the cruise season. We are expecting more cruise ships to arrive in the coming days,” said P Bala Kiran, Director, Department of Tourism.

“Cochin Port is the most preferred cruise destination in the country, with 42 cruise ships having made the port of call during the last season. Around 50 cruise ships are scheduled to visit the port this season, expected to be highest in India,” the Cochin Port Trust (CPT) said in a release. According to the current schedule of the cruise ships, the highest number of ships are likely to reach Cochin Port in March and April.

During October, two cruise ships will be arriving here. Also, cruise ships are scheduled to dock at the Cochin Port on November 4, December 6, January 7, February 5, March 12, April 12 and May 4.“Over the years, Kochi has witnessed a steady growth in the number of cruise-liners. It will greatly aid the state’s tourism sector,” said a Tourism Department officer.

The Ernakulam DTPC is organising various events for foreign tourists arriving on board the cruise ships.

“We have arranged several programmes, including cultural events, to provide travellers a great experience. We want to convey to the world Kerala has indeed successfully overcome the challenge posed by the floods and it is ready to welcome in the tourists,” said S Vijayakumar, DTPC secretary.

Helicopter service

The CPT has mooted helicopter service to boost cruise tourism. A meeting with the stakeholders, including the Tourism Department, will be held this week. With the help of helicopters, the tourists arriving at the Cochin Port can fly to Munnar, Alappuzha and Wayanad in no time. Discussions are on with companies to set up a helipad at CPT.

Cruise Terminal a game-changer

The new Cruise Terminal, which is scheduled for completion before 2020, will further increase the number of cruise-liners arriving at the Cochin Port. At present, Samudrika cruise passenger facilitation centre, can handle only cruise vessels having a length of upto 260 m. The larger ships are docked at the Ernakulam Wharf. The cruise terminal, chiefly funded by the Union Tourism Ministry, will be spread across an area of 2,253 sq m, including a passenger lounge and crew lounge as well as immigration, customs and security counters plus tourist facilities.