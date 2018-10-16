Long NDA march against Sabarimala verdict sees huge female participation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long march led by NDA chairman and BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai was marked by the participation of female devotees in large numbers. The march, which started in Pandalam on October 10, completed its journey on Monday at the state capital.

A large number of devotees wearing the traditional black dress was part of the march, which resumed from Pattom in the morning. NDA leaders such as Thushar Vellappally (BDJS), P C Thomas (Kerala Congress), Rajan Babu (JSS) and Kuruvila Mathews (Nationalist Congress) took part in the march.

A heavy posse of police was seen at all the important places from Pattom to the South Gate of Secretariat where the march culminated.

“This is not a political movement. The BJP will support devotees and will stand for the protection of customs and rituals of Sabarimala,” said Pillai.“The presence of a large number of women in the long march right from Pandalam to Secretariat shows their inclination towards the belief and customs of Sabarimala,” he said.

“Women who have belief in Lord Ayyappa and the customs and rituals of Sabarimala temple will not go to the temple,” said BJP leader Shoba Surendran.“The large participation of women from all walks of life shows they are totally support this movement for protecting the shrine and its customs,” she said.