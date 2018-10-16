Home States Kerala

Long NDA march against Sabarimala verdict sees huge female participation

The long march led by NDA chairman and BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai was marked by the participation of female devotees in large numbers.

Published: 16th October 2018 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

NDA Long March from Pandalam to Thiruvananthapuram in protest to the LDF government implementing the Sabarimala judgement (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long march led by NDA chairman and BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai was marked by the participation of female devotees in large numbers. The march, which started in Pandalam on October 10, completed its journey on Monday at the state capital.

A large number of devotees wearing the traditional black dress was part of the march, which resumed from Pattom in the morning. NDA leaders such as Thushar Vellappally (BDJS), P C Thomas (Kerala Congress), Rajan Babu (JSS) and Kuruvila Mathews (Nationalist Congress) took part in the march.

READ | Mala Araya tribals to file review plea

A heavy posse of police was seen at all the important places from Pattom to the South Gate of Secretariat where the march culminated.

“This is not a political movement. The BJP will support devotees and will stand for the protection of customs and rituals of Sabarimala,” said Pillai.“The presence of a large number of women in the long march right from Pandalam to Secretariat shows their inclination towards the belief and customs of Sabarimala,” he said.

ALSO READ | Police department on high alert ahead of Sabarimala temple opening

“Women who have belief in Lord Ayyappa and the customs and rituals of Sabarimala temple will not go to the temple,” said BJP leader Shoba Surendran.“The large participation of women from all walks of life shows they are totally support this movement for protecting the shrine and its customs,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala verdict NDA BJP protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp