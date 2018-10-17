Home States Kerala

ED probes MM Akbar’s fin deals

Published: 17th October 2018 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the financial transactions and foreign links of Peace International School managing director M M Akbar. Akbar was reportedly quizzed by the ED officers here on Monday. 

According to sources, the interrogation by ED was part of the ongoing investigations on Akbar. The Peace International schools came under scanner in 2016 when 21 persons owing allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) fled the country. Some of them had links with Peace schools in Malappuram, Palakkad and Kasargod. 

The Islamic preacher was earlier interrogated by the police in connection with the adoption of a controversial text book at the Peace School after he was nabbed from the Hyderabad International airport’s emigration area in February this year.

The State Education Department had also issued an order to shut down his school after reports by the education secretary confirmed non-compliance with the syllabus.

