Home States Kerala

Hindu outfits camp at Vallakkadavu to prevent women devotees from entering Sabarimala

In view of a possible conflict that would arise between the women devotees and the Hindu outfits, more police personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure that no untoward incidents take place.

Published: 17th October 2018 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

An elderly woman on her way to Sabarimala Temple as police personnel stand on guard in Pathanamthitta on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A few Hindu Aikya Vedi and Ayyappa Bhakta Samajam members on Wednesday camped at the Vallakkadavu and Sathram areas, the two traditional forest paths in Idukki which the devotees use en route to Sabarimala, to prevent women devotees from entering into the temple. 

However, in view of a possible conflict that would arise between the women devotees and the Hindu outfits, more police personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure that no untoward incidents take place.

The protesters reached Sathram and Vallakkadu by Monday morning presuming that the women devotees will get access to the temple, via these forest paths.

Devotees who reach Vandiperiyar should travel 13 kilometers to reach the Satram forest area, which is under the control of the district forest department. From there, 8 kilometers of arduous trekking is required to reach Pullumedu and another 7 kilometers to reach Sannidhanam.

LIVE UPDATES: Women journalists attacked by Sabarimala devotees, Rahul Easwar detained for 'provoking' them

However, entry to Satram forest will be opened to devotees only during the pilgrimage time. "The entry will be closed for devotees during the rest of time. Hence the chance of devotees particularly entering through the route is almost zero," sources concerning the forest department said.

The forest department had imposed restrictions in walking through the route, after the Pullumedu tragedy, where hundreds of devotees were killed in a human stampede during 2011. Even during the pilgrimage season, the devotees are permitted through the path under a strict vigilance of the forest officials.

While the Sathram - Pullumedu route is allowed from morning 7 am till 1 pm, the Vallakkadavu -Kozhikkanam - Pullumedu route is used on the Makaravilakku day only.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala row Vallakkadavu area Sathram area forest paths to Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp