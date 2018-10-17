Kerala government’s soft stance ensured bail for Bishop Franco Mulakkal: Save our Sisters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Save our Sisters (SoS), which had organised the protest at High Court Junction demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco, has alleged that it was with the consent of the state government that the accused was granted bail by the High Court.

Franco was granted bail based on the submission made by government pleader before the High Court that the investigation against Franco was in the final stages, said Fr Augustine Vattolly, representing SoS, in a statement.

According to him, the bail should not have been granted to the bishop as there are possibilities of him influencing key witnesses. There is another case registered in which the victim nun was threatened by a murder accused. The prosecution could no t establish that the release of the accused in the case will adversely affect the case.

“It is after the public protest that the government was forced to arrest Franco. It is clear the government’s stance is favouring Bishop Franco,” said the release.