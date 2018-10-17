Kollam Thulasi apologises

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Kollam Thulasi on Tuesday tendered an apology before the Kerala Women’s Commission for his alleged controversial remarks against women during an NDA protest meeting over the Sabarimala temple issue. The actor was summoned by the commission to its headquarters earlier for his remark during a mass protest meeting held at Chavara in Kollam district. He had said, “Women in the restricted age group who visit the Lord Ayyappa temple should be ripped apart.” The commission had also registered a suo motu case against him.

He appeared before commission member Shahida Kamal and apologised for his remarks. He said to the commission the remarks were out of a “spontaneous emotional outburst”.

Earlier, the Chavara police had also registered a case against Thulasi under the Indian Penal Code Sections, including 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), and also under section 119 (A) of the Kerala Police Act which deals with acts in public places degrading the dignity of women.

He was booked on a complaint from local DYFI leader Ratheesh.