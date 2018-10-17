No stamp duty and registration fee for Kerala flood victims

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet has decided to waive off stamp value and registration fee for the flood-affected people who want to obtain attested copies of their documents in case the original has been damaged. It has also been decided to exempt registration fee and stamp duty for the land that has been donated to the flood victims by the government/organisations and individuals.

The Cabinet has also announced creating 49 posts in four newly-established police stations in the state. In total, 174 vacancies were sanctioned out of which the remaining 125 will be filled by re-deployment.

It has also been decided to create 259 vacancies in Government Higher Secondary Schools where extra batches were sanctioned in the academic year 2015-16, and 39 other Government Higher Secondary schools that have adequate number of students.

1961 Kerala Land Tax Act will be amended to clear hurdles faced while receiving tax for unsurveyed land. The deadline for receiving such taxes as per existing rules was December 1975 December 31. The survey processes in many villages is yet to be completed. It was in this context the amendment decision was taken.