28-year-old woman employee in Kerala asked to keep off work over intention to visit Sabarimala

A 28-year-old woman employed in a home appliances shop in Kozhikode was asked to keep off work allegedly over her decision to visit the Sabarimala temple.

Sabarimala

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

Archana K Rajan, a native of Kollam, who was working in the sales department of the shop, has been asked by the management to ‘temporarily stay away from work’ following threats and cyber-bullying after she posted on her Facebook page her intention to visit Sabarimala after observing the 41-day penance.

Talking to Express, Archana said, “ I have been asked to stay away from work for one week. I am determined to visit Sabarimala. I seek the support from the government to fulfil my dream.” Archana has been employed at the shop for over six months.

On Tuesday, Archana, who goes by the name Soorya Devarchana on Facebook, posted on the social media platform.

“I have visited Sabarimala in my childhood with my father. I believe in the principle of Tatwamasi. I don’t think Lord Ayyappa is antiwoman. Malikapuram sits in his proximity. How can someone state Ayyappan, who set out to the forest to get tiger’s milk to cure the illness of his step-mother, do not like the presence of women around him? I welcome the Supreme court verdict. I went to Sreekanteswara temple here in the morning and wore the beaded chain. On completing 41 days of penance, I would visit the temple.”

In her Facebook post, she explained how people are up in arms against women who intend to climb the holy steps of Sabarimala. She also posted her picture in black attire, a dress code followed by Ayyappa devotees visiting the temple.

