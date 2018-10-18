Home States Kerala

Amid protests and violence on women entry, Sabarimala Ayyappa temple doors open

Melshanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri opened the sanctum sanctorum at 5 pm in the presence of Thanthri Kandararu Rajeevaru.

Published: 18th October 2018 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Police lathi-charge on the protestors after they opposed the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala Kerala Wednesday Oct 17 2018. | PTI

By PT Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

SABARIMALA:  AMID intense protests against the Supreme Court verdict, the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple here was opened on Wednesday for the five-day pooja for the Malayalam month of Thulam.

There was a heavy flow of pilgrims right from the morning to offer prayers at the shrine. Barring the arrest of family members of Pandalam Palace and Thantri, and a futile attempt by a 40-year-old woman to reach the Sannidhanam, no untoward incident was reported at Sannidhanam where a huge posse of police was deployed to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

Surprisingly, women police personnel were not deployed at Sannidhanam though the government had earlier announced that women police officers will be deployed considering the arrival of women pilgrims. As the ongoing practice of the temple, no ritual was performed at Sreekovil in the evening.

Earlier, Devaswom Minister Kadakkampally Surendran who held a review meeting at Sannidhanam to evaluate the preparedness for the upcoming annual pilgrimage season said all preparations will be completed by November 10.

“All facilities for the pilgrims will be put in place before the commencement of the annual pilgrimage season on November 17. The selection of new melshanthis for Sabarimala and Mallikappuram for the new pilgrimage season will be held at Sannidhanam after ushapooja at 8 am on Thursday.” The selection, on the basis of draw of lots, will be held under the over all supervision of Special Commissioner Manoj.

The selection will be made from shortlisted list of new aspirants for whom an interview was conducted at Travancore Devaswom Board headquarters on October 12 and 13. The new melshanthis will assume charge on first day of 2018-19 pilgrimage season.

