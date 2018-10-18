Congress opening door of secular Kerala to BJP: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Sabarimala protests

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The Congress is opening the door of secular Kerala to the BJP-RSS combine under the cover of Sabarimala protest, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The Indian Union Muslim League’s tacit support to the BJP in the name of faith should remember that the Babri Masjid was demolished in the name of faith.

“Will it (IUML) support the construction of Ram temple at the site because it is a matter of faith?” he asked. Kodiyeri was speaking at a function in Madikai grama panchayat in Kasargod district on Wednesday.

He said there was no protest in Maharashtra when the Bombay High Court allowed women to enter the Shani Shingnapur temple in 2016.

Also, women won the right to enter Haji Ali Dargha in Mumbai after five years in 2016, he said. The BJP-RSS combine was trying to unleash political violence across the state in the name of Sabarimala protest, the CPM leader said.

“And the Congress is extending support to it,” he said. Kodiyeri said the police were exercising admirable self-restraint so as to maintain peace in the state. “The self-restrain should not be seen as a weakness,” he said.