Four of a family die in accident in Kerala's Kannur

KANNUR: Four members of a family, including three children, died in an accident as the car in which they were traveling collided head-on with a tanker lorry on the national highway at Edattu near Payyannur around 4.30 am on Wednesday.

Four others were seriously hurt in the accident. According to the police, the deceased are Bindulal,55, of Koorkkancherry, Thrissur, his daughter Diya,10, Bindulal’s sister Binduja’s son Tharun,16, and daughter Aishwarya,10.

Those injured are his mother Padmavathi, wife Anitha, daughter Niya, and sister Bimbitha. They were admitted to the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital.

FAMILY WAS GOING TO MOOKAMBIKA FOR NAVARATHRI

THRISSUR: Relatives and neighbours are struggling to come to terms with the news of the accident that ended the lives of Bindulal and three of his family members in Payyannur a few hours after they left home. They were on their way to Mookambika Devi Temple in Kollur, Uduppi to celebrate Navarathri festival when fate intervened.

Bindulal, 42, who worked as draftsman in Saudi Arabia, had come home only on Tuesday morning. On the same day, he went to Chalakudy to fetch his sister and her family.

“Whenever Bindulal comes home from the Gulf, they go for a family trip and mostly they visit temples,” said Vasanthi, a neighbour. Diya and Niya, Bindulal’s daughters, are students of 3rd and 4th standard at Paramekkavu Vidyamandir. Vasanthi said they were playful children who used to visit her home every day.

“They rented a car from here and started the journey 11.30 pm. They planned to visit Mookambika temple and attend the famous Navarathri festival there,” said Aneesh, Bindulal’s cousin. Bindulal’s wife Anitha, his two children and her mother Padmavathi stayed at the house at Koorkkenchery, while Binduja and her two children stayed in Chalakkudy.

Relatives said Binduja’s husband Dileep, who also works in the Gulf, has been informed about the accident and he will reach Chalakkudy soon.