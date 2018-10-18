Home States Kerala

Menstruation is not the real issue in Sabarimala: Thanthra Vidya Peedham patron

In an interview with TNIE, hanthra Vidya Peedham patron and All India Brahmin Federation vice-president Akkeeramon Kalidasa Bhattathiripad spoke about the issues related to Sabarimala.

Published: 18th October 2018 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The raging controversy over the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala has reached a flashpoint with a section of Hindu organisations and devotees on Wednesday engaged in a showdown with the police and the state government.

In an interview with ‘Express’, Thanthra Vidya Peedham patron and All India Brahmin Federation vice-president Akkeeramon Kalidasa Bhattathiripad spoke about the issues related to Sabarimala that led to the current crisis.

Why is the state government facing stiff opposition from a section of people along with priests in implementing the SC order?
The state government is trying to portray it as a ‘gender issue’ and a ‘social reform’ movement. And it has succeeded in its attempt to some extent. But ‘menstruation’ is not the real issue in Sabarimala. In Sabarimala, the deity is worshipped as a celibate and it is the only temple in the country where devotees who come after the 41-day penance are addressed with the deity’s name and revered like the deity.

Since the deity is worshipped in the form of a celibate, only young ladies are barred from entering the temple.

Is this the time to discuss all these, especially when the government is bound to implement the SC order?

The governments that ruled the state never took this issue seriously. Even as they filed affidavits in court, no talks were held between the state and acharyas (priests) in Sabarimala. Even at this moment, the state government is treating it as a ‘social reform’ movement. This has nothing to do with social reforms. It’s a place to worship the deity in the form of a celibate. And the practices followed in Sabarimala over the years was part of Acharya Nishta.

If the state government really wishes to find a settlement, it can solve the issue legally by taking the devotees and acharays into confidence. 

What will happen if the court order is implemented?

The priests who take charge in Sabarimala have to take an oath as per the ‘Uktha Vasava Vyvastha’. So, if the customs and traditions are violated, atonement rituals and cleansing have to be performed every day, which is not practical and against the laid down practices set by the acharyas in Sabarimala. Further, the rituals and traditions have to be altered if the order is implemented.

