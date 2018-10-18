Home States Kerala

Sabarimala tantri appeals to young women not to visit hill shrine

He was reacting at Sannidhanam, the temple complex after some reports were widely shared on social media.

Published: 18th October 2018 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By PTI

SABARIMALA: The Sabarimla head priest, Kandaru Rajeevaru Thursday dismissed reports that the tantri family had planned to close down the Lord Ayyappa temple if young women entered it to offer prayers.

He was reacting at Sannidhanam, the temple complex after some reports were widely shared on social media.

However, the priest appealed to the women, belonging to the age group of 10-50 who were restricted as per the centuries-old traditions of the shrine, not to come to Sannidhanam and create a problem.

"We have never said that the temple will be closed if women of the traditionally barred age group enter there. It is our duty and responsibility to carry out the monthly poojas and other rituals. We will not break the custom," Rajeevaru said.

He also said Sabarimala is a place where women are respected. The second major deity at the hillock shrine complex is 'Malikappurathamma,' a goddess.

"We respect the verdict of the Supreme Court. But, considering the sentiments of devotees and the tradition and rituals of the shrine, I humbly request you (young women) not to come to Sabarimala," Rajeevaru said.

Expressing pain at the turn of events, tantri said it was yet to ascertain how violence had erupted at the prayer meeting protest.

He also urged everyone not to turn the temple complex, the 'poonkavanam' (garden) of Lord Ayyappa, into a 'war zone.'

Meanwhile, V N Vasudevan Namboothiri, a native of Palakkad district, was elected as the new 'melshanthi' (chief priest) of the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple for the next one year.

He is presently serving as the priest of an Ayyappa temple in Bengaluru. M N Narayanan Namboothiri, hailing from Chengannur, would be the new priest of 'Malikappuram' shrine at the hill temple complex.

Both the priests were selected through a draw of lots conducted in front of the sanctum sanctorum.

They will take charge on November 17, the day the temple would be opened for the three-month-long 'Mandalam-Makaravilakku' festival, Travancore Devaswom Board sources said.

On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench of the SC, headed by the chief justice Dipak Misra, lifted the centuries-old ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Tantri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
Hindi film actress Chitrangda Singh visited Mumbai's famous Durga Bari Samiti at Sheth Gokuldas Tejpal Hall on 17 October 2018 to join in the Maha Ashtami celebrations at the Samiti. The puja conducted by the Durga Bari Samiti is the oldest in the city. Click to see pictures.
Chitrangadha Singh celebrates Durga Puja at Mumbai's Durga Bari Samiti
Police chasing a protester who was agitating against the Supreme Court verdict. (Photo| B P Deepu/EPS)
Sabarimala turns war zone as police, mob clash at Nilakkal
facebook twitter whatsapp