UDF, BJP are trying to trigger riots: LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan on Sabarimala row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan has said the UDF and BJP are trying to create riots in the state on the entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala following a Supreme court verdict. Both the groups are blocking believers and trying to create tension in the area and reap political advantages.

They are turning Nilakkal and Pampa into a conflict zone. He called upon real believers and those who believe in democracy to come out and oppose the move to create riots in the area by breaking the legal system. He asked as to under which custom and belief have they attacked the believers who are coming to the temple for darsan on the basis of the Supreme Court judgment and added that this is taking place in a state where women are given high regards and respects.

He called upon the government to take action against the perpetrators of violence and said there is a concerted effort to fan up tension. The LDF convener said there is a concerted effort by the UDF and the BJP to break the secular mind of the state and added the Congress has surrendered its ideology before the RSS.