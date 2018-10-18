VN Vasudevan Nampoothiri is new Sabarimala melsanthi

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: VN Vasudevan Nampoothiri, 51, Varikkassey Mana, Mannarkadu, Palakkad, will be the new 'Melsanthi' of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple and MN Narayanan Nampoothiri, 52, Mambatta Ellom, Thiruvanmandoor, Eramallikkara Chengannur, Alappuzha will be the new Malikappuram temple melsanthi.

Vasudevan Nampoothiri is working as the meslanthi of Sreejalahalli Ayyappa temple Bangalore North for the last two and half years. Narayanan Nampoothiri is the melsanthi of Ramankari Sree Dharma Sastha temple , under the Travancore Devaswom Board, at present.

The selection of the new melsanthis were conducted in front of the Sreekovil of the respective temples on the basis of the method of draw of lot under the overall supervision of Justice Bhaskaran and special commissioner Manoj. Travancore Devaswom Board President A Padmakumar, Devaswom Commissioner N Vasu, Devaswom Chief Engineer V Sankaran Potti and Sabarimala Devaswom executive office Sudheeshkumar were present.

They were selected from a list of nine aspirants shortlisted through interview by a jury panel comprsining TDB president, members and Sabarimala thantri, at Thiruvananthapuram on October 12 and 13.

New melsanthi takes charge on Nov 17

The new melsanthi of Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples will take charge for a period of one year on the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrischikam on November 17.