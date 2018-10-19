Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Taxi operators approach HC seeking moratorium on loan interest payments

In the petition, TOAK, the association of taxi operators in the state, said they are a major component of the state's tourism industry, which is contributing 12 per cent of Kerala's GDP.

Published: 19th October 2018 05:43 PM

The recent havoc of flood have seriously affected the operations of tourist vehicles and a large number of tourists.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has asked the government and other respondents to submit statements within 15 days in a writ petition filed by the Travel Operators Association of Kerala (TOAK), seeking moratorium of interest for the loans, providing fresh loans, giving exemption from motor vehicle tax and increasing taxi fares as their business was severely affected by the floods.

The recent havoc of flood have seriously affected the operations of tourist vehicles and a large number of tourists from abroad and other parts of India were not able to be catered because of the damages caused to vehicles. The matters are coming under the Disaster Management Act 2005, under section 13, 19, 22 and 23, which are mandatory provisions to take appropriate steps to mitigate the situation.

"The agriculturists are given moratorium and banks have extended financial help for many other sections. Hence, the same treatment is to be extended to the travel operators as well, the petition sought. The respondents include the National Disaster Management Authority, Union of India, Government of Kerala and various government departments among others," a release said.

The petition also seeks to increase the taxi fare by 50 per cent in view of hike in price of fuels, spare parts, insurance premium.

Kerala floods

