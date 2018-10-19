Sabarimala verdict: Hindu organisations warn LDF government of serious repercussions

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Sabarimala Action Committee, a collective of Hindu organisations, on Friday warned of serious repercussions if the state government uses force to allow purported female activists masquerading as devotees to enter the Lord Ayyappa temple.

S J R Kumar, VHP state chief and the committee's general convener, told reporters here the Leftists are fomenting communal tensions by encouraging women to enter the temple. "Rather than imposing its will, the government should respect the beliefs of the over five crore Ayyappa devotees and find a peaceful resolution to the issue," he said.

K P Sasikala, Hindu Aikya Vedi state president, said the media organisations have ganged up to undermine the age-old traditions in Sabarimala. "Dispatching female reporters to the hill shrine is aimed at provoking the devotees and it is only natural they react when their sentiments are hurt," said Sreekala.

She alleged the government is using the police in various ways to create a scene at Sabarimala. "The Kerala Police parading the female activists in police garb on Friday is a clear example of this," she said.

The Sabarimala Action Committee has called upon Governor P Sathasivam to intervene to avert a crisis in the state. It wants the government to bring in an ordinance to circumvent the SC order till the review petition comes up before the apex court. The committee will take out a protest march to the offices of district police chiefs on Saturday.