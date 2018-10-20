Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran makes a U-turn

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran made a goof-up on Friday. In the morning, he said only devotees should be allowed, not activists. However, soon the CPM realised the goof-up and began damage control.

READ| Minister Kadakampally Surendran, BJP chief cross sword over 'pro-riot' audio tape

Initially, he was dissatisfied over the police protection to female activists. The CPM leadership, however, rejected his stand, making clear irrespective of whether activist or not, those going in the name of faith should be allowed to enter the shrine.

Later, Kadakampally corrected his stand: “I have stated those who deliberately come to create tension in Sabarimala, under the guise of activism, will not be allowed. I intervened as there was a major move to create tension.”